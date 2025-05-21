Principal Street Partners LLC Invests $84,000 in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,605,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Grifols in the fourth quarter worth about $14,434,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in Grifols in the fourth quarter worth about $4,537,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Grifols by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,496,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,491,000 after acquiring an additional 592,096 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Grifols by 381.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 469,401 shares during the period.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

