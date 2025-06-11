FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $4.06 Average PT from Analysts

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUBO. UBS Group set a $3.50 price target on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of FuboTV from $6.40 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of FuboTV from $3.35 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of FuboTV by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of FuboTV during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FuboTV during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUBO opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.24. FuboTV has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

