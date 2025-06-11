Brokerages Set Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target at $170.75

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 8,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $1,230,305.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,698.44. This represents a 15.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total transaction of $66,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,898,114.23. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,951 shares of company stock worth $2,758,473 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

HURN opened at $140.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.54. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $94.31 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.30.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $404.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

