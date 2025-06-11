Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATHM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get Autohome alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATHM

Autohome Stock Down 1.4%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22. Autohome has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Autohome by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Autohome by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Autohome in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Autohome by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 108,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Autohome by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.