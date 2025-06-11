Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Simulations Plus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $27.22 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $547.42 million, a P/E ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Simulations Plus’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $670,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,344,157 shares in the company, valued at $112,062,701.07. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 32.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 141.8% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 144,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84,562 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at about $1,254,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

