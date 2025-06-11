SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 124.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,172 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 998,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,755,000 after purchasing an additional 649,192 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $24,981,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,406,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,247,000 after acquiring an additional 209,297 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,184,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,903,000 after acquiring an additional 191,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,077,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.04. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.59 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.