Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $80.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average is $72.64.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

