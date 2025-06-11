Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,756,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 166,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

RYLD opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

