Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 423 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $207.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.94 and a 200-day moving average of $196.20. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $207.94.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

