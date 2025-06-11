Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,259 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 124,233.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1,048.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

FSIG stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $19.33.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

