Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $108.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $108.44.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

