Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Sells $7,012,400.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.62, for a total value of $7,012,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 138,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,411,505.88. The trade was a 12.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carvana Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $338.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $351.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 215.81 and a beta of 3.65.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVNA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,476 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Carvana by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,987,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,827,000 after acquiring an additional 57,215 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Carvana by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,168,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,932,000 after acquiring an additional 129,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,592,000 after acquiring an additional 75,250 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.