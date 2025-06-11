DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of KTF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.82. 2,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,977. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

