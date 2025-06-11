DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of KTF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.82. 2,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,977. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
