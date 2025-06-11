Brian K. Mccarthy Sells 25,000 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 454,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540,225.12. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rubrik Stock Down 6.1%
RBRK stock opened at $87.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.97. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.58) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.
RBRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rubrik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
