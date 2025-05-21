White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,294 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after buying an additional 75,949 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 276,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2824 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

