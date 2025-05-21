Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $29,000 in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Stellantis by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Stellantis by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Trading Up 0.7%

STLA opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a $0.5032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Stellantis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.49.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

