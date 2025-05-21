Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 316.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $128.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.57. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.81.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

