44,487 Shares in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Acquired by Connective Capital Management LLC

Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Domo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOMO. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David R. Jolley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,224.33. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $772,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 781,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,216. The trade was a 18.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Domo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Domo Price Performance

Shares of Domo stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $78.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

