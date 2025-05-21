Connective Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)

Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 280,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of CNS Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 1,712.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 419,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396,577 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSP opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $800.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNSP. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

