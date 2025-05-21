White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALTL. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,677,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Price Performance

Shares of ALTL opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $130.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.