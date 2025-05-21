White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 112.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 36,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,408,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after acquiring an additional 845,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 224,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after acquiring an additional 58,544 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $104.87 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $451.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

