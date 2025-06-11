OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $351,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,932,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,793.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $382.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.57. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $286.00 and a 1-year high of $386.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

