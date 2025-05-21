FY2025 EPS Estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re Lifted by Analyst

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.93.
Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Flagshp Cmty Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.
Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flagshp Cmty Re
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.