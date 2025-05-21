Q3 EPS Estimates for TXO Partners Raised by Analyst

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TXO Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TXO Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TXO Partners stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. TXO Partners has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $628.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. The company had revenue of $84.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bob R. Simpson purchased 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,250,000. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip R. Kevil acquired 3,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $45,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,689.12. This trade represents a 12.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,473,000 shares of company stock worth $52,095,540 over the last three months.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.05%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 580.95%.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

