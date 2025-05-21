HC Wainwright Cuts Earnings Estimates for Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Integra Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ITRG opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49. Integra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra Resources during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Integra Resources during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Integra Resources by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

