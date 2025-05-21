HC Wainwright Cuts Earnings Estimates for Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Integra Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ITRG opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49. Integra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.37.
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
