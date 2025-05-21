Cormark Expects Stronger Earnings for Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Free Report) – Cormark raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diversified Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 16th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Diversified Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Desjardins set a C$3.75 target price on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE:DIV opened at C$2.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.50 and a 1 year high of C$3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.87. The firm has a market cap of C$446.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.0208 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.49%.

Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments.

