First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Position Raised by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 620.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,301 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.141 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

