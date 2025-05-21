NULS Price Tops $0.0590 on Major Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a market cap of $6.64 million and $3.42 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106,883.70 or 1.00308051 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106,736.82 or 1.00170212 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 131,678,806 coins and its circulating supply is 112,588,388 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars.

