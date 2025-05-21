Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 4,041 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock opened at $269.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

