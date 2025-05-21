Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading Up 6.2% – What’s Next?

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Gray Television Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $821.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

