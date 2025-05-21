SOMESING (SSX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 46.8% against the US dollar. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $338,869.66 and approximately $36,807.51 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,883.70 or 1.00308051 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,736.82 or 1.00170212 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,265,980,362 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

