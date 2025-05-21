397 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Bought by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,370,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,535,000 after purchasing an additional 65,493 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,835,000 after acquiring an additional 573,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $328,419,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $300,169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,514,000 after acquiring an additional 61,062 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $561.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $525.34 and a 200 day moving average of $563.35.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

