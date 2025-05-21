80 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 80 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,762,000 after buying an additional 19,030 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $561.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.35.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.