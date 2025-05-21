80 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 80 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,762,000 after buying an additional 19,030 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
MDY stock opened at $561.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.35.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
