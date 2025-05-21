Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Buys 160 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,350,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $399.47 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $419.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.61. The stock has a market cap of $106.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

