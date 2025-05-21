Mantle Price Reaches $0.74 (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Mantle has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and $196.47 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mantle token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mantle has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106,883.70 or 1.00308051 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,736.82 or 1.00170212 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle was first traded on August 16th, 2021. Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,364,694,382 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official website for Mantle is group.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is group.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,364,694,382.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.74594751 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $203,114,525.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://group.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

