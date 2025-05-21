MAGA Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (MAGA)

MAGA (MAGA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, MAGA has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAGA has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

MAGA alerts:

MAGA Profile

MAGA launched on May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth. MAGA’s official website is maga-hat.vip.

MAGA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (maga-hat.vip) (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA (maga-hat.vip) has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA (maga-hat.vip) is 0.00001287 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,661,146.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

