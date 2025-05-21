First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Elequin Capital LP

Elequin Capital LP increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 157.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Elequin Capital LP’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

