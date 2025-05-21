Elequin Capital LP Sells 36,264 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Elequin Capital LP lowered its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,264 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 560,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after buying an additional 64,020 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,282,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,526,000 after purchasing an additional 143,537 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,316,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,350 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 48,874 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

CGMU opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

