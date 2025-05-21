Roth Capital Has Positive Outlook of TSE:ASM FY2025 Earnings

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report released on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

TSE ASM opened at C$4.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$402.24 million, a P/E ratio of 108.16 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.07. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.16.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd is a mineral resource company. It is engaged in the exploration, extraction, and processing of silver, gold, and copper. The company generates most of its revenues through the sale of Copper produced from its mines. Its project portfolio includes Avino; San Gonzalo; Oxide Tailings; Bralorne Gold and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.