FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Riskified Issued By DA Davidson

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Riskified in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Riskified’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Riskified’s FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RSKD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Riskified from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Riskified from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.72 million, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.36. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.23 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 4,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

