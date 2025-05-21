What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for HURA FY2025 Earnings?

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for TuHURA Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TuHURA Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

TuHURA Biosciences Stock Down 1.3%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ HURA opened at $3.72 on Monday. TuHURA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TuHURA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,084,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TuHURA Biosciences by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53,154 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About TuHURA Biosciences

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

