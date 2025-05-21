What is Chardan Capital’s Estimate for STOK FY2025 Earnings?

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Chardan Capital analyst R. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.75). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%.

STOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of STOK opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,123,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,512,000 after purchasing an additional 471,240 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,633,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after buying an additional 265,395 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,515,000 after buying an additional 53,004 shares during the period. Finally, Siren L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 2,247,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after buying an additional 247,347 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 10,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $90,011.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,353.51. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $33,674.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,962 shares in the company, valued at $554,550.54. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,532 shares of company stock worth $143,332. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Stories

