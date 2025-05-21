What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Nkarta FY2025 Earnings?

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Nkarta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.29). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nkarta’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKTX. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nkarta by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nkarta by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nkarta by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Nkarta by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

