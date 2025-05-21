USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $614.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $679.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $520.50 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partners raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

