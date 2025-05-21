Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Glen Eagle Advisors LLC

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $104.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

