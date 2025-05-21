FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Cactus Issued By Zacks Research

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Cactus in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.09. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.22 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

WHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Cactus from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

NYSE:WHD opened at $42.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.88. Cactus has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 482.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 238,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 197,887 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Cactus by 26.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 226,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 46,835 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

