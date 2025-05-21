43,713 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Bought by Novem Group

Novem Group purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 6,227.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 416.8% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IBTG opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.0769 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

