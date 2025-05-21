10Elms LLP Invests $78,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $199.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

