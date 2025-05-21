Woodline Partners LP Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,272 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $39,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $578.21 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

