Q3 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp Raised by B. Riley

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.26. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $194.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $53.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.51. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.56.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 46.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.